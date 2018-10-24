Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., search for missing 21-year-old

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old woman.

Kelsey Loon was reported missing on Oct. 17. Police said they have reports of her being seen and spoken with since then, but officers would like to speak with her in person to confirm her welfare.

Loon is described as five-foot-six with a thin build, short brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Loon's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.