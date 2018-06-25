Skip to Main Content
Preliminary hearing for Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs begins
Preliminary hearing for Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs begins

The preliminary hearing for Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor Keith Hobbs started on Monday morning with the crown counsel beginning the proceedings with a brief opening statement.

Hobbs and wife, Marisa face charges of extortion and obstruction of justice

Christina Jung · CBC News ·
The preliminary hearing for Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa and co-accused, Mary Voss began in courtroom 206 on Monday, June 25. The three are facing charges of extortion with Hobbs and his wife also facing charges of obstruction of justice. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Hobbs and his wife, Marisa, along with co-accused Mary Voss are facing charges of extortion by Ontario Provincial Police. In addition, Keith and Marisa Hobbs are also facing a charge of obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to coerce suspended lawyer Alexander (Sandy) Zaitzeff into buying a house for Voss by threatening to go to police with criminal allegations.

A publication ban is in place for much of the nine days scheduled for the hearing, including testimony from witnesses as well as any evidence presented.

All three accused appeared at the Thunder Bay Courthouse on June 25.

Crown prosecutor Peter Keen said a total of 19 witnesses are expected to be called over the next two weeks.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

