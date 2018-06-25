The preliminary hearing for Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor Keith Hobbs started on Monday morning with the crown counsel beginning the proceedings with a brief opening statement.

Hobbs and his wife, Marisa, along with co-accused Mary Voss are facing charges of extortion by Ontario Provincial Police. In addition, Keith and Marisa Hobbs are also facing a charge of obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to coerce suspended lawyer Alexander (Sandy) Zaitzeff into buying a house for Voss by threatening to go to police with criminal allegations.

A publication ban is in place for much of the nine days scheduled for the hearing, including testimony from witnesses as well as any evidence presented.

All three accused appeared at the Thunder Bay Courthouse on June 25.

Crown prosecutor Peter Keen said a total of 19 witnesses are expected to be called over the next two weeks.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial.