Thunder Bay's ModBox to send 4 homes to Keewaywin First Nation

In an old warehouse along Thunder Bay's waterfront, four shipping containers are being cut open, and refurbished into a new home.

Their destination is Keewaywin First Nation, about 580 km northwest of Thunder Bay. The four shipping containers will become single-bedroom homes.

The work is being done by Mod Box, a contracting firm in the city that works with shipping containers to create new homes and buildings.

"We thought it's a great way to build [in] a sustainable way," said Anthony McRae, a co-owner of Mod Box NWO Inc.

"Taking something that's already been built, and converting that and manufacturing that into a quality built home."

McRae said the containers, once refurbished have better insulating values that wood-frame modular homes, and are easily transportable along winter roads.

Roger Deschenes drywalls one of four shipping containers, which are being transformed into homes in Thunder Bay, Ont., which will then be moved over winter roads to Keewaywin First Nation. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

All of the refurbishment is done at the shop in Thunder Bay, including windows, drywall, electrical and plumbing. The containers will be then placed on foundations in May, once the ground thaws and preparation can begin.

McRae said while the current order, with homes starting around $94,000 for a single-bedroom house, is for single units, the company can create bigger homes too.

"If we put all those containers together, and cut out the openings that the two meet up to, you can create a 3,000 square foot home. It's basically endless how big you can build these."

Four shipping containers are being transformed into homes in Thunder Bay, Ont., which will then be moved over winter roads to Keewaywin First Nation. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"These are the first shipping container homes in Canada that are funded by CMHC, which is really cool as well," McRae said. "We're obviously looking to work with other communities as well. We truly believe that this way of building for the north is the way to go."

McRae said the company also hopes to build a stand-alone greenhouse out of shipping containers this summer, which could be used in cold northern climates to grow fresh produce. He said it's "pretty cool" to be able to provide two of the basic human needs, being food and shelter.