Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Keewaywin First Nation

A remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario is instituting travel restrictions after two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the community.

Keewaywin First Nation leadership announced it was implementing a "no-flight" lockdown and suspending travel between communities.

A statement from chief and council said no individuals will be allowed to travel in or out of the community for the time being.

Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority public health physician Dr. John Guilfoyle said both cases are in the same family grouping and are related to travel outside of the community.

The two individuals are self-isolating.

The community's leadership is also asking people to observe and respect pandemic protocols.

