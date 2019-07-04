Keewaywin First Nation evacuation continues as residents arrive in Timmins

More residents from Keewaywin First Nation are expected to leave the community on Thursday as a nearby forest fire moves closer and grows larger in size.

Red Lake fire 23 is now approximately 12 kilometres southwest of the remote northwestern Ontario First Nation and is not under control at over 54,000 hectares in size as of Wednesday evening.

Officials from the City of Timmins said in a written release Thursday, that approximately 250 evacuees are scheduled to arrive, with two more flights arriving on Friday.

"The City of Timmins, its partners and its residents have been wonderful in accepting and accommodating two large groups who were unfortunately displaced from their homes and communities already this year," Mayor George Pirie stated in the release.

According to Brian MacKinnon, the public information officer for the Sioux Lookout Emergency Control Group, a total of 227 evacuees from Keewaywin have arrived in their community since the evacuation began on Tuesday.

About 400 people live in Keewaywin but evacuations from other smaller communities nearby have added to that number.

MacKinnon told CBC News that evacuees in Sioux Lookout are currently staying at a local hotel with an information and help centre set up in the lobby to support residents.

He said the community is not directly threatened by the nearby forest fire yet but chief and council in Keewaywin wanted to start the evacuation as a precautionary measure in case the fire got too close and smoke would prevent any rescue aircraft from landing.