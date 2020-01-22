Skip to Main Content
Keewatin Patricia elementary teachers set to walk out next week
Thunder Bay

Elementary school teachers with the Keewatin Patricia School Board will stage a one-day walkout next week as part of an ongoing dispute between their union and Ontario's Ministry of Education.

CBC News ·
Elementary teachers at the Keewatin Patricia District School Board will hold a one-day walkout on Monday. (CBC)

Classes for secondary school students will be running, the board said.

In a media release, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said the last bargaining session took place on Dec. 19. The union began rotating, one-day strikes on Jan. 20.

Elementary teachers with Lakehead Public Schools are scheduled to hold a walkout on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The ETFO isn't the only teachers' union involved in a dispute with the Ministry of Education. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation are also holding one-day, rotating strikes across the province, and conducting work-to-rule campaigns.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens, which represents teachers in French public and Catholic elementary and secondary schools in Ontario, is also working-to-rule.

Issues include class sizes, and a government plan to implement mandatory e-learning for students.

