Demolition of the Moose Hall in Dryden, Ont., is expected to begin this year, as the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) announced on Friday that they have officially taken possession of the property to support the need for a new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Land Ambulance Base.

"Based on an ambulance call analysis for the past three years, the new EMS base location has the potential of improving call response times to more patients in the Dryden area," Emergency Medical Services Director and Chief, Andrew Tickner said in a written statement on Friday.

In May 2018, the City of Dryden listed Moose Hall — located on 51 Colonization Avenue South — for a tax sale. When the city received no successful bids, they allowed for negotiations directly with potential buyers.

"The KDSB viewed acquiring Moose Hall as an excellent opportunity to support the community of Dryden by addressing safety concerns and insufficient use of vacant community lands," Chief Administrative Officer of the KDSB, Henry Wall said.

He said by revitalizing Moose Hall with a new EMS base will give the property "purpose again with great value to the city and residents."

According to Friday's statements, the current EMS base is under a lease agreement with the Dryden Regional Health Centre. They have agreed to extend the lease until the end of 2020 to allow for the construction of a new EMS base at Moose Hall.

"This is one of the many ways that KDSB supports the well-being and health of our communities," Wall said.