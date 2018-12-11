Hitting the virtual powwow trail, how the Kenora Chiefs Advisory is filling the void

As clouds loom overhead and winds cut across the otherwise empty powwow grounds at Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation, the sound of jingles fill the air.

It's a sight familiar to many regulars of the powwow trail in northwestern Ontario, jingle dressers dancing to the Jingle Dress Song by the Whitefish Bay Singers.

Like every summer, Brianna Skead and several women in her family have come to the powwow grounds to dance together. But, this may be the only time that Skead's family can dance together this summer.

"I feel like when we're dancing together, it really connects us in a much deeper way. And just knowing that this may be the only time this year that we were able to get dressed in our regalia dance together ... it meant a lot to be able to dance for the special."

The special that Skead is referring to is an online contest put together by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory (KCA) in partnership with Waasegiizhig Nanaandawe'iyewigamig, two health and social services agencies based in Kenora, Ont., to bring First Nations across Treaty 3 territory together during the COVID-19 pandemic. People in the area were asked to post a video on the KCA's new Culture and Connections Facebook page and dance for people who need healing. The top videos received prizes.

"We just wanted to have a positive impact and remind people that we still have and still can participate in our way of life, even if it is remote. It's not the same, but you're still dancing for the people, and people still get to hear those jingles ... it has an impact on our wellbeing," said Danika Crow, the organizer of the special and the support services manager for mental health and addiction with the KCA.

The jingle dress is a healing dress that originated in the Treaty 3 area. On the powwow trail in the summers, it is common for people to request a dance from the jingle dress dancers to bring healing. But with most powwows being cancelled this summer, the healing is not available in the same way it would be at a powwow.

MorningStar Tom from Big Grassy First Nation dances to The Jingle Dress song by the Whitefish Bay Singers as part of the Kenora Chiefs Advisory's Jingle Dress Special. 2:19

Several people directly reached out to MorningStar Tom, a jingle dress dancer from Big Grassy First Nation, asking her to submit a video to the special. She did, and was grateful for the opportunity.

"There's just something about putting my dress on ... having my hair done in my braids, having my moccasins on and then hearing that drumbeat. When I'm in the circle it just seems like everything else fades away while I'm dancing. It's my connection in that moment."

The reaction to the online jingle dress special has been overwhelmingly positive. And with her mental health and addictions team unable to travel to communities to do health promotion activities, Crow has moved outreach efforts online.

Sherry Copenace, a program director at the Kenora Chiefs Advisory, shares a teaching on Facebook as part of the KCAs efforts to provide holistic healing for First Nations in Treaty 3 territory. 2:23

New online programs include live teachings from Sherry Copenace, the program director for the KCA's mental health and addictions team, and Anishinaabemowin lessons with Roy Tom.

The KCA will continue to host virtual powwow specials throughout the summer for a range of dance and age categories.

Crow said, "these specials...it's reminding people that we're going to be okay. We still have our culture, we just have to adapt and find ways to practice what we still believe in."