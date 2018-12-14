'It's a no-brainer': KBM Resources joins CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season food drive

For Thunder Bay's KBM Resources, Sounds of the Season is a way to give something back to the community.

The company has come on board CBC Thunder Bay's annual food drive, and will be flying 1,800 pounds of food to Nibinamik First Nation on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

"The holidays are a great time to give back, so we take full advantage of whatever opportunities we can to do that," said Jason Felix, KBM's sales manager. "And the Sounds of the Season campaign falls very well in line with what we do, and what we can offer."

"To actually donate a flight to bring this food to where it is most needed, it's a no-brainer."

Felix said KBM will be accepting food donations over the next week at the company's store, KBM Outdoors, which is located on Mooney Avenue in Thunder Bay.

"If you bring in some canned goods ... we will give you 10 per cent off one item for one donation, two items for two donations, up to five items at 10 per cent off for five donations," he said. "Feel free to bring in more, of course — the more the merrier."

In addition, Felix said KBM is hosting a boot hockey tournament for its Christmas party, and participating companies are being asked to donate some non-perishable food items as part of their registration. The food will go toward Sounds of the Season.

"And we ask that all of our employees bring something to our staff party to include in that as well," he said.

KBM is joining four regional airlines — the others are Wasaya Airways, Bearskin Airlines, North Star Air, and Perimeter Aviation — and the Regional Food Distribution Association, which have all partnered with CBC Thunder Bay for this year's Sounds of the Season.

Food will be brought to nearly 20 communities on Dec. 17, and CBC Thunder Bay will be broadcasting live from the Thunder Bay airport throughout the day.