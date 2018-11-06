Skip to Main Content
Police search for missing teenage girl last seen Monday night in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday night on the city's south side.

13-year-old Kaylin Thunder was last seen on Monday in the Neebing Avenue area

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Neebing Avenue area on Monday night. (Thunder Bay Police)

Police said 13-year-old Kaylin Thunder was last seen on November 5 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Neebing Avenue area.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, approximately 175 pounds with medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday, Thunder was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the teenage girl's whereabouts is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

