Body of Robert Sare, 72, recovered after kayaking accident near Nipigon, says OPP
Thunder Bay

Officers received a distress call on Saturday afternoon; helicopter and underwater team assisted in search

Ontario Provincial Police in Nipigon say officers recovered the body of 72-year-old Robert Sare from Shuniah, just outside Thunder Bay, after a kayaking accident on Saturday afternoon on the Jackpine River. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Robert Sare, a 72-year-old man from Shuniah, just outside Thunder Bay, has died after a kayaking accident over the Victoria Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police in Nipigon stated in a written release Tuesday.

Police said on Saturday, May 18 at around 11:15 a.m. officers responded to a distress call from an emergency locator beacon on the Jackpine River, approximately 8 kilometres north of Highway 17.

According to the release, once officers arrived at the scene, a witness told them that a person kayaking on the river had become submerged and trapped in rocks in the rapids, and did not resurface.

 A search was conducted using the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the OPP Northwest Region Emergency Response Team and an OPP helicopter.

Police said officers recovered Sare's body on Sunday morning, around 9 a.m.

