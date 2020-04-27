Kasper Transportation suspends all operations in Ontario, Manitoba as of May 2 due to COVID-19

Kasper Transportation (KT) is halting all operations in Ontario and Manitoba, as of Saturday May 2, 2020, citing a decrease in revenue due to COVID-19 as the cause for the service suspension.

In a written release Monday, officials from KT said the Ministry of Transportation had been notified the company would be suspending operations of all routes.

"The decrease in revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic makes it financially irresponsible to continue operations at this time," KT staff stated in the release.

Kasper Transportation provides transportation services to northern Ontario, and plays a role in providing passenger, charter, and freight services across the province. The transportation company has depots in Thunder Bay and Winnipeg, as well as sheltered stops in over 40 locations across Ontario and Manitoba.

"Suspending their service will impact a significant portion of our population that do not have access to private vehicle transportation and must travel for essential medical appointments and for employment," the company stated, also noting it transports medical samples, municipal water testing samples, drug prescriptions, and freight for mines and hydro development projects..