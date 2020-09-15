Kasper Transporation places blame on Ontario government over cancelled bus routes

Kasper Transportation has indefinitely suspended its Fort Frances to Thunder Bay bus route, citing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and regional competition.

The suspension of service by the Thunder Bay, Ont., based company comes after the province announced the expansion of Ontario Northland Transportation Commission (ONTC) bus operations, with new stops added in Emo, Fort Frances and Atikokan, as of September 7.

"Ontario Northland turned the tables, they turned on us." said Kasper Wabinski, owner of Kasper Transportation in an interview with CBC. "They decided to start a competing route with taxpayer subsidized funds, and we lost too much revenue and sales to be able to sustain that route, especially right now during COVID."

The suspension of the Kasper Transportation route became effective Monday, September 14. Wabinski said the service change will result in job losses for employees who just returned to work in July, following service suspension due to COVID-19.

Wabinski said the competing route feels like a "betrayal", adding that his company has been in communication with MPP Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Mines, Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs, regarding a northwestern public-private partnership with Ontario Northland since 2017.

"Minister Rickford says that he wants to work with us still, Minister Rickford keeps saying that there's opportunity. I don't know where that opportunity is because I cannot afford to run a route from Rainy River or Emo or Fort Frances without government money," said Wabinski.

Kasper Wabinski, the owner of Kasper Transportation, says it's impossible to compete with all Ontario Northland bus routes. On September 11, the Thunder Bay Ont. company announced it would be "indefinitely suspending" its Fort Frances route. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

In addition to communicating with Rickford and his ministry, as well as the Ministry of Transportation about an inter-community partnership, Wabinski said he has submitted an application through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for support, but has yet to receive approval.

"I'm trying not to close the doors or burn bridges here, but I'm tired of hearing all these things that somehow they're working with us. But so far, it hasn't resulted in any tangible results, besides ONTC taking three of our routes," he said.

In a statement to CBC News, Rickford said he is proud to deliver on a promise to bring safe reliable passenger bus service to northwestern Ontario, adding there is room to grow moving forward.

"We know there is room to grow to ensure we have a cohesive bus network in the northwest. Our government will continue to work closely with private carriers, including Kasper transportation, to build a robust passenger transportation network across the north," he said in the statement.

As of Tuesday, Wabinski said he has sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford looking for an "update and answer" regarding promises made to his company about an inter-community partnership.

Wabinski added he believes the expansion of the Ontario Northland route goes against Ford's platform of being open for business.