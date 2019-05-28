Kashechewan residents flying back home after more than a month in Thunder Bay

After more than a month in Thunder Bay, residents of Kashechewan First Nation are going home.

The James Bay community was evacuated in April due to flooding, and Thunder Bay was among the Ontario cities that hosted Kashechewan residents.

The evacuation is now over, however, and Kashechewan residents began flying back home Monday, said David Paxton, Thunder Bay deputy fire chief.

"The majority of the remainder will be going [Tuesday]," Paxton said. "There's one plane that's going to be later in the week, just due to some medical issues and access to some treatments."

About 250 Kashechewan residents have been staying in Thunder Bay. The evacuees who were taken to other cities have mostly returned home, Paxton said; only those in Kapuskasing have yet to fly back to Kashechewan, a process that's expected to start on Tuesday.

The evacuation of Kashechewan is an annual event. The federal and provincial governments have pledged to move the community to higher ground within the next decade.