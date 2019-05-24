Kashechewan evacuation ending, residents staying in Thunder Bay returning home

Over two hundred evacuees from Kashechewan First Nation staying in Thunder Bay, Ont., are expected to start returning home early next week after spending more than a month away from the James Bay coast community due to flooding.

The evacuation of Kashechewan is an annual event, and this year, residents were moved to a number of other Ontario communities — including Thunder Bay, Timmins, Kapuskasing, and Cornwall — in April.

Thunder Bay Deputy Fire Chief David Paxton said they're starting to return home, in order of priority.

"The nurses, band leadership, as well as some other supports to help out at the airport, essential services up in the community such as the water treatment plant, and so on," Paxton said Friday.

"So those planes will go first."

The roughly 250 Kashechewan residents in Thunder Bay are currently scheduled to return home on Monday, but Paxton said that schedule could change due to external factors like weather.