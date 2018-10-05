Accused in murder of six-year-old girl in Kasabonika Lake in court March 26

A Kasabonika Lake First Nation man charged with second-degree murder over the death of a six-year-old girl in the community will be back in court on March 26.

Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) officers had been called to a home in Kasabonika Lake on March 22 with reports of a serious assault.

Police said the victim was a six-year-old girl. She was taken to the community's medical centre, where she died of her injuries.

Lanny Edward Mekanak, 21, was arrested later that day, and remains in custody, police said.

His March 26 appearance will be in Sioux Lookout court.

A postmortem examination has taken place, but the cause of death won't be released, OPP said.