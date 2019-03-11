Kasabonika Lake man charged with murder in death of six-year-old

A 21-year-old Kasabonika Lake First Nation man has been charged with murder over the death of a six-year-old in the community.

In a media release, OPP said officers with the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) were called to a serious assault at a residence in the community on March 20.

Responding officers learned the victim was a six-year-old girl, and she had been transported to the medical centre by family and community members. She was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Lanny Edward Mkanak has been charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in Sioux Lookout court on Friday.

A postmortem examination of the victim was also scheduled to take place Friday in Toronto.

Officers from NAPS and the OPP's North West Region Crime Unit are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or p3tips.com.