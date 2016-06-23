Federal government pledges up to $41M for Kasabonika Lake First Nation education

The federal government has pledged up to $41 million to improving education on Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

In an announcement made Tuesday, the government said the money will go toward renovating the community's existing K4-6 school, and construction of a new school for Grade 7-12 students.

"The renovations and additions to the existing elementary school and the construction of a new secondary school will provide a learning environment that will help our children to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams for a bright future," said Kasabonika Lake First Nation Chief Eno Anderson.

Work on the schools is expected to start in 2020. Also part of the project are improvements to teacher accommodations in the community, which have already begun.

Renovated health centre opens

The education funding was one of two announcements made in Kasabonika Lake First Nation on Tuesday; the grand re-opening of the community's newly-renovated nursing station also took place.

Nearly $14 million in funding went toward upgrading the Emily Anderson Memorial Menoyawin Health Centre. The project involved expanding the facility, enabling it to hold more exam and emergency rooms.

The larger size will also allow the centre to offer more health services, including mental wellness, and children's oral care.

"I'm pleased to celebrate the grand opening of the Emily Anderson Memorial Menoyawin Health Centre, as well as the announcement of funding for our school improvement and construction project," Anderson said. "These are great milestones for our community, and will help to ensure all community members have access to improved health care and education services, directly in our own community."

"The expansion to the nursing station has provided more functional space to serve our community members and health professionals."

Kasabonika Lake First Nation is located about 400 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout.