COVID-19 cases in Kasabonika First Nation dropping

Kasabonika Lake First Nation's pandemic lead is hopeful the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak in the community is over.

The community declared a state of emergency on Feb. 28, when there were 138 confirmed, active cases of the virus in Kasabonika Lake, and several people had been airlifted to hospital.

There have been three deaths associated with the virus in Kasabonika Lake itself, and one member who was living in another community also died due to the virus, since the pandemic began.

However, on Wednesday, the community had no new positive tests to report, and the number of active cases in Kasabonika had dropped to 30.

"I'm thinking we're past the worst," said Kasabonika Lake pandemic lead Keith Mason. "We've plateaued and the numbers are gradually going down."

"We pulled in a lot of outside resources, outside help, and that's helping tremendously," he said. "A lot of the people that were that were sick are getting better now, so they're they're coming out of their homes, back into the office and chipping in."

"It's looking brighter now, but we really can't let our guard down."

During the outbreak, Kasabonika Lake was under lockdown, with volunteers delivering food, water, and medication to people who needed it.

""A lot of the youth really stepped up and helped out," he said. "I'm just so glad that they were mature enough to recognize that and to see that, and not giving us too much grief."

Mason said those who had been taken to hospital are doing better, and should be coming home soon.

"I'm just looking forward to the next couple of weeks, hoping these numbers just go down to zero and we can continue on with our lives," Mason said.