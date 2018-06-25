70-year-old Thunder Bay man cycling to Toronto in Finnish festival fundraiser

A 70-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man is currently cycling from Thunder Bay to Toronto to raise money for the country's annual Finnish festival.

Kari Jamsa left Thunder Bay on June 20 and expects to arrive in Toronto in time for the festival, which takes place on the Canada Day long weekend.

Two of his seven children are making the trek with him.

"I guess they figured, 'We better go take care of that crazy old man,'" he said, laughing.

Jamsa is an avid cyclist and cross-country skier who won the 1966 Canadian Junior Ski Championship.

These days, he spends winters training for his long-distance bike-rides by pedalling a recumbent bicycle while watching his beloved Winnipeg Jets hockey team and its Finnish star Patrik Laine, he said.

He avoids injury, he added, by listening to his body and not over-training.

Jamsa has twice previously cycled to the festival to help raise money for it: once three years ago, when it was also in Toronto, and once last year, when it was in Sudbury.

"I'd really really love it if Vancouver took another festival there," he said. "We're going to try to persuade them. I would love to ride to Vancouver still."

The Finnish Canadian Grand Festival is in its 78th year this year.

It was founded by expatriate Finns in Sudbury to help fund reconstruction efforts in their homeland following attacks during the Second World War, Jamsa explained.

"I don't know if you're aware but Finland was pretty beaten up," he said. "They didn't have too much. That was why all us immigrants ended up in Canada for a better life."

Jamsa is hoping to raise $2,000 for the festival this year.

His previous ride to Toronto brought in $1,700, he said, and his trip to Sudbury raised $800.

Jamsa has also raised money for the festival other ways, such as by organizing a Nordic walk when Thunder Bay hosted the event around a decade ago, and by building and raffling off a sauna.