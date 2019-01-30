Flood outlook issued for lower Kaministiquia River watershed

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is warning of possible flooding in the lower Kaministiqua River watershed.

The LRCA issued a flood outlook for the area on Tuesday, saying frazil ice has generated and restricted the river's flow.

Frazil ice forms when there are prolonged periods of fast-moving, open water during very cold weather, the LRCA said. Ice crystals form and the water becomes slushy, restricting the water's flow.

In a statement, the LRCA said frazil ice has built up on parts of the Kaministiquia River, which has led to a rise in water levels. That, in turn, caused recent flooding at Fort William Historical Park.

LRCA said its staff will continue to monitor conditions on the river.