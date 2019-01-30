New
Flood outlook issued for lower Kaministiquia River watershed
The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is warning of possible flooding in the lower Kaministiqua River watershed.
The formation of frazil ice has led to restricted flow
The LRCA issued a flood outlook for the area on Tuesday, saying frazil ice has generated and restricted the river's flow.
Frazil ice forms when there are prolonged periods of fast-moving, open water during very cold weather, the LRCA said. Ice crystals form and the water becomes slushy, restricting the water's flow.
In a statement, the LRCA said frazil ice has built up on parts of the Kaministiquia River, which has led to a rise in water levels. That, in turn, caused recent flooding at Fort William Historical Park.
LRCA said its staff will continue to monitor conditions on the river.