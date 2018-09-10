Police identify deceased man found in the Kaministiquia River

The Thunder Bay Police Service says it has identified the man whose body was found in the Kaministiquia River earlier this month.

Police stated in a news release issued on Sunday, that the deceased man had been identified as 42-year-old Geoffrey Francis.

His next of kin have been notified, according to Sunday's statement.

Police said Francis had ties to Thunder Bay and Kenora.

They are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.