Police recover body of swimmer in Kaministiquia River, Thunder Bay OPP say

The body of a man who disappeared while swimming in the Kaministiquia River last week has been recovered.

Duy Le, 21, was identified over the weekend, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

On July 5, around 8:55 p.m.,Thunder Bay OPP were notified that a man from Thunder Bay was missing on the river.

Police were told the man had been swimming with friends when he went underwater and did not resurface, OPP said in a written release.

Officers from the Thunder Bay OPP detachment, as well as firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and the Conmee fire department attended the scene.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the OPP Marine Unit and members of the North West Region Emergency Response Unit, along with a helicopter, also assisted with the search.

On July 7, police divers found Le's body.