Thunder Bay police locate possibly armed male in Kakabeka Falls area
Police said they located the man on Wednesday afternoon.
Thunder Bay Police say a male in need of assistance, and believed to be armed, in the area of Harstone Drive in Kakabeka Falls between Stanley and Smith Road has been located.
Police say there is no longer any concern for public safety.
Police also say the investigation continues.