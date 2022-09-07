Thunder Bay police confirm Kacey Yellowhead's death

The Thunder Bay Police Service has confirmed 25-year old Kacey Yellowhead, who had been reported missing since Aug. 4, has died.

Yellowhead's body was found Aug. 28 in an area near Duncan and Dock streets in Thunder Bay. Police announced the body had been identified as Yellowhead after noon Wednesday.

Yellowhead's family was involved in a weeks-long search for him in August, and said it was odd he hadn't contacted them. The search involved a large contingent from Eabametoong, which was Yellowhead's home community.

The search also involved drones, OPP divers, an OPP helicopter and the Thunder Bay K9 unit.

Police say the investigation into how Yellowhead died remains ongoing.

In a statement, police said they're grateful to the many volunteers who supported the search efforts and offered their support to Yellowhead's family.