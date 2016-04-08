PM Justin Trudeau to hold town hall in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Friday's open house will be Trudeau's 1st visit to the Lakehead since 2016
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a stop in Thunder Bay, Ont., several months ahead of this year's federal election.
An event posting on Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu's website stated that Trudeau will be in the Lakehead on March 22. The town hall is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., at the CJ Saunders Fieldhouse on Lakehead University's campus.
Doors will be open at 5 p.m.
Attendees can RSVP to the event, the posting said, but admissions are on a first-come, first-served basis.
It will be Trudeau's first time in Thunder Bay since 2016 when he visited the municipal transit headquarters to announce $3.4 billion in federal funding for public transit.
His visit also comes in the wake of Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Don Rusnak announcing he won't seek re-election in 2019.