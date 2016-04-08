PM Justin Trudeau to hold town hall in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a stop in Thunder Bay, Ont., several months ahead of this year's federal election.

An event posting on Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu's website stated that Trudeau will be in the Lakehead on March 22. The town hall is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., at the CJ Saunders Fieldhouse on Lakehead University's campus.

Doors will be open at 5 p.m.

Attendees can RSVP to the event, the posting said, but admissions are on a first-come, first-served basis.

It will be Trudeau's first time in Thunder Bay since 2016 when he visited the municipal transit headquarters to announce $3.4 billion in federal funding for public transit.

His visit also comes in the wake of Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Don Rusnak announcing he won't seek re-election in 2019.