Federal Liberal leader Justin Trudeau to make campaign stop in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a stop in Thunder Bay, Ont., this week, marking the first visit by a federal party leader to northwestern Ontario during the 2019 election campaign.

Trudeau will be at The Outpost, the campus pub at Lakehead University, on Sept. 25 for a campaign rally, according to the Liberal Party website. The rally is scheduled to run from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The rally is for both Thunder Bay-area ridings, the party website said.

The Liberals captured both the Thunder Bay–Superior North and Thunder Bay–Rainy River ridings in the 2015 federal election. In the 2011 election, voters elected New Democrat MPs in both ridings.