Thunder Bay pro gamer hits the virtual ice with the New York Islanders

Making the NHL from Thunder Bay, is kind of old news by now. The Staal brothers, Duncan Keith and others have made their mark on the game's highest stage. But to represent a team's esports division? That's something different entirely.

Justin Reguly, 21, is currently a member of the New York Islanders esports organization, known as Isles Gaming Team (or Isles GT), representing the team in gaming tournaments. He'll play either solo against another player, or on a team of six.

Esports — a portmanteau of electronic sports — is an umbrella term for competitive video gaming. It can apply to amateur tournaments or professional play, where top-tier talent goes head-to-head for prizes in high-skill games.

"It began for me as a hobby," Reguly said of his start in NHL gaming. "Just something to do coming home from school."

"I quickly began to realize that I was better than most," he said. "Then, in about 2017, 2018, this is when I found out about tournaments and decided to enter events, and quickly started seeing success in that and really just stuck with it."

Reguly, who's known as "Regs" in-game, would go on to win the 2022 North American NHL Gaming World Championship. Reguly joined Isles GT last year.

"It was a dream come true," Reguly said of joining the team. "I think the angle was always to have that affiliation from the actual NHL teams."

"Now, to have been a part of this journey for so long, and to see that not only to fruition, but to actually be a part of one of those NHL teams, is an incredible opportunity and experience that not a lot of people can say that they've had."

And Reguly is balancing his professional gamer obligations — this week, he's flying to New York and Orlando for team-related events — with studying accounting at Lakehead University.

But those studies, Reguly said, will hopefully pay off for him when it comes to his future in esports.

"I love competing, and I want to compete in NHL esports for as long as I'm able to," he said. "Today, there's so many good and young players coming up. I know that day will come where I'll no longer be ... at the top of competition."

Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, left, and New York Islanders' Hudson Fasching chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. Reguly is part of the Islanders esports team. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press )

Over the last decade, esports has exploded into a billion-dollar industry with organized bouts filling stadiums and drawing millions of viewers in-person and online. League of Legends, a popular team battle arena game, drew in just under 100 million unique viewers for its 2019 world championship final — numbers comparable to the Super Bowl.

"Seeing the growth of NHL esports, I've always wanted to be a part of that long-term, behind the scenes ... by using my education and the degree ... to maybe be a part in sort of like running or hosting these tournaments."

But in the meantime, Reguly is focused on getting on the virtual ice with Isles GT; the team, he said, generally plays a few games a week.

"Everyone knows the time, everyone knows the schedule," he said. "Everyone hops on about usually 20-30 minutes before. We'll play a warm up game together."

"Then we'll get on with the with the night of games," Reguly said. "There's obviously the standings for these tournaments, and everything's tracked, so you know where you are, if you're going to make playoffs."

"It's a full system, just like just like it would be in real life."

So what, exactly, sets players like Reguly apart from the millions who play NHL video games?

"I really think everyone isn't too far off into in terms of physical skill, like the passing they're able to do, the timing of their shots," he said. "I think a big thing, looking at top players as you go longer and longer in tournaments, it's the mental component."

"I feel like I'm a pretty strong-willed, strong-minded person where I stay focused and have a really strong mental game," he said. "I'm able to stay composed and high stress situations."

Isles GT games can be streamed on Twitch.