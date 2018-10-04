Four Ottawa men charged in Thunder Bay, Ont., homicide

Four Ottawa men have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of a 23-year-old Ottawa man who was reported missing in Thunder Bay nearly two years ago.

Jonathan Ranger, 35, Noel Perez, 22, Emrah Ahmeti, 22, and Muhamed Alhasi, 28, have all been charged in the death of Justin Duncan.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Alhasi; the others were all in custody elsewhere and have been transferred to Thunder Bay for court proceedings.

Duncan was reported missing to Thunder Bay police on Nov. 24, 2016. He was last seen in the Limbrick Street area on the morning of November 22, 2016.

According to witnesses, Duncan had been in an altercation prior to his disappearance, and police searched a number of areas in and around Thunder Bay, but were unable to locate him.

Few other details have yet been released by police, however, in a media release, Thunder Bay police said the investigation into the matter involved OPP and the Ottawa Police Service, and was supported by a number of other agencies, including the RCMP, Winnipeg Police Service, and Anishinabek Police Service.

Police say the investigation continues, and officers continue to try and locate Duncan's remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.