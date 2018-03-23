Dryden man pleads guilty to 2 counts of second-degree murder with sentencing date to be set today

A Dryden man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder earlier this month will be back in court on Monday.

Justin Desautels was facing several charges over a series of violent incidents at Dryden's Arbour Jade Trailer Park that took place in March 2020. Police were initially called to the scene at about 10 p.m. March 2, with reports of a suspicious person.

Over the next few hours, police received several more calls, including one about an assault with a weapon.

Responding officers located two injured people, who were taken to hospital.

Desautels was arrested shortly afterwards at a residence on McGogy Road.

Further searchers of the trailer park, however, turned up more victims. A third victim, who was injured was found just before 2 a.m. March 3 and taken to hospital.

A few hours later, at about 7:30 a.m., two more victims were located; one was deceased, and one was injured and taken to hospital.

One of the victims found with injuries later died.

During a Kenora court appearance earlier this month, Desautels pleaded guilty to several charges:

Two counts of second-degree murder;

Two counts of breaking and entering to commit robbery;

Aggravated assault, and

Causing bodily harm to peace officers.

He's due back in court on Monday to set a date for sentencing.