Closing submissions coming in Anna Gibbon hearing

A hearing for a Thunder Bay justice of the peace accused of professional misconduct is nearing its end.

The evidence portion of a virtual Justices of the Peace Review Panel hearing for Anna Gibbon ended on Tuesday. Now, counsel will be providing written closing submissions, and the hearing will reconvene on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 for any oral submissions.

After that, the hearing panel will deliberate and come to a decision.

Gibbon is accused of acting as her son's advocate after he was charged with failure to yield in February 2019.

A notice of hearing filed as an exhibit states that Gibbon is alleged to have "demonstrated a continuing pattern of inappropriate conduct that undermined the independence, impartiality and integrity of her judicial office" with regards to her son's court case.

It's alleged Gibbon "abused the power of judicial office by attempting to coerce [the conflict prosecutor] to withdraw the charges against her son out of fear or intimidation; and/or acted in a manner that gives rise to a perception that Her Worship may in future hold a bias against [the prosecutor] for her failure to withdraw the charge against her son."

Gibbon is a former Aboriginal Liaison with the City of Thunder Bay. She was named a justice of the peace in 2013.

Gibbon has been assigned to a court outside of Thunder Bay while the disciplinary hearing takes place.