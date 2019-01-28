The case of a Thunder Bay, Ont.-based justice of the peace accused of professional misconduct allegedly involving a family member will be heard in June and July.

During a proceeding on Wednesday morning, it was determined the case of Anna Gibbon, of the Ontario Court of Justice, will be heard by the Justices of the Peace Review Panel from June 14-18 and July 5-9.

Gibbon has been reassigned to a court outside Thunder Bay in the meantime.

She's been accused of acting as an advocate for her son after he was charged with failure to yield under the Highway Traffic Act in February 2019.

A notice of hearing, filed as an exhibit, includes a number of allegations against Gibbon, including her alleged "ongoing conduct in relation to her son's court case demonstrated a continuing pattern of inappropriate conduct that undermined the independence, impartiality and integrity of her judicial office."

Allegations involve son

Specific allegations include Gibbon acted as her son's legal representative by communicating with a conflict prosecutor, and offered her "assessment of the merits of her son's case."

It's also alleged Gibbon "abused the power of judicial office by attempting to coerce [the conflict prosecutor] to withdraw the charges against her son out of fear or intimidation; and/or acted in a manner that gives rise to a perception that Her Worship may in future hold a bias against [the prosecutor] for her failure to withdraw the charge against her son."

Gibbon is also accused of attempting "to coerce or intimidate" a court services supervisor into withdrawing the case against her son by demanding the supervisor speak with the prosecutor.

Gibbon also allegedly demanded the regional senior justice of the peace discipline court staff over the inclusion of a sticky note left on her son's file that stated Gibbon was the accused's mother, and therefore in conflict.

On Wednesday, presenting council withdrew allegations that Gibbon had "engaged in inappropriate actions" when she invited another justice, who had been assigned to preside over her son's case, over to her home for dinner prior to a scheduled court appearance for her son. The council said the justice who attended the dinner stated it actually took place in 2016 or 2017, not just before a court appearance by Gibbon's son.

The hearing panel will consider whether the alleged conduct actually occurred and whether it constituted judicial misconduct.

If the complaint is upheld, the panel has several options, including:

Warning or reprimanding Gibbon.

Ordering her to apologize or take other measures, such as receiving education.

Suspending her with or without pay.

Recommend that Gibbon be removed from office.

A former Aboriginal liaison with the City of Thunder Bay, she was appointed as a justice of the peace in 2013.