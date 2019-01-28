Hearing dates for Thunder Bay justice of the peace to be set in April

Dates for a formal hearing into whether a Thunder Bay-based justice of the peace committed professional misconduct while advocating for her son are expected to be set next week.

The Justices of the Peace Review Panel is conducting the hearing into a complaint against Justice of the Peace Anna Gibbon of the Ontario Court of Justice, who was assigned to Thunder Bay when appointed to the position.

A hearing notice posted online states the complaint stems from Gibbon's conduct involving her son, in respect to an unspecified legal matter he was involved in. The complaint alleges:

"Her Worship acted as an advocate for her son in respect of his legal matter and attempted to persuade, threaten and/or intimidate the prosecutor, the Supervisor of Court Services and/or the Regional Senior Justice of the Peace into having the charge against her son withdrawn or stayed," the notice states. "Her Worship invited judicial officers assigned to preside over her son's matter to her house for dinner."

"Her Worship disclosed confidential information about the Council's investigation into her conduct to a court clerk and made disparaging remarks to the court clerk about court staff. Her Worship abused her position of judicial office and failed to uphold the integrity, impartiality and independence of judicial office."

The hearing is being held to determine whether Gibbon's alleged conduct occurred, and if so, if it constitutes professional misconduct.

Hearing dates to be set next week

The posting states the matter was initially spoken to by teleconference on April 6, when counsel for Gibbon stated hearing dates shouldn't be set until additional disclosure was received from the presenting counsel.

Presenting counsel also indicated a motion to withdraw some of the allegations would be forthcoming.

That motion is scheduled to be heard on April 28 via teleconference. Dates for the hearing itself are expected to be set following the motion.

The posting states that if the hearing panel upholds the complaint, it has a number of options under the Justice of the Peace Act:

Warn or reprimand the justice.

Order the justice to apologize to the complainant or any other person.

Order the justice to take specific steps, such as receiving education or treatment, as a condition to remain a sitting justice.

Suspend the justice with pay for any length of time deemed appropriate.

Or suspend the justice without pay, but with benefits, for up to 30 days.

The panel can also recommend the Attorney General remove the justice from office.

In the meantime, Gibbon has been assigned to a court location different from where the complaint arose, where she will remain until the complaint has been dealt with.

Gibbon is formerly the City of Thunder Bay's Aboriginal Liaison. She was appointed as a justice of the peace in 2013.