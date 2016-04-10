Widening of final stretch of Junot/Golf Links corridor to begin 'as soon as possible'

A major roadwork project began by the City of Thunder Bay in 2013 will finally be completed this summer.

Work on windening the final stretch of the Junot/Golf Links corridor — specifically, the stretch of Junot Avenue that runs between John and Walkover streets — is slated to being "as soon as possible," City of Thunder Bay project engineer Rick Harms said.

The contract, Harms said, was awarded on Monday by city council.

The overall project began in 2013, and most of the seven-kilometre Junot/Golf Links corridor has been completed. But this final phase has sat idle for a few years due to lack of available funding.

"Last week, which was welcome news, the city received funding through the [federal] Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund that financed the improvements that we need to do on Boulevard dam," Harms said. "That freed up other funds in the budget that could be applied to ... Junot widening."

Pedestrian crosswalk in plans

The $4-million project will see the remaining stretch of Junot Avenue widened to four lanes. Sewer and water services will be added to some vacant lots on either side of that stretch of Junot, which will hopefully encourage development, Harms said.

Drainage will be improved, sidewalks added, and a pedestrian crosswalk installed at the intersection of Windsor Street and Junot Avenue.

Work will get underway "as soon as possible," Harms said.

"This project will continue right for the full construction season," he said. "We'll wrap up sometime in November, and there may even be some carry-forward work until next spring to finish up with landscaping, and maybe even some final paving."