Junot transitional housing facility moving forward in Thunder Bay

Construction on a long-in-development youth transitional housing faciilty planned for Thunder Bay's north side is expected to begin this fall.

Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) said in a statement to CBC News that a site plan for the facility on Junot Avenue has been approved, and an application for a building permit is being submitted this week.

Operational funding has been secured, and construction is expected to start in September, OAHS said.

The facility has been in development for several years. Bill Bradica, chief administrative officer of the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) said the board was first approached in 2017 about the project.

At the time, Bradica said, the TBDSSAB endorsed the project, and encouraged the city to provide land for its development.

He said the facility is needed in Thunder Bay.

"Consider the number of people who are unhoused," Bradica said. "There's been recent reporting on the increase that does happen, especially during the warmer months in terms of people who are visibly unhoused in the City of Thunder Bay."

"I think that this could also help to address the needs of of some of those people as well, so it's quite significant."

Bradica said the TBDSSAB is not directly involved in the project, and isn't providing capital funding. However, he said the board could support it through rent supplement funding.

OAHS representatives weren't available for comment on Thursday.

The organization's website states the Junot Avenue building will include 58 beds, a commercial kitchen, office space, meeting and counselling rooms.