Junot transitional housing project upheld by provincial planning tribunal

A controversial transitional housing project in Thunder Bay, now has the green light from the provincial Local Appeal Planning Tribunal.

Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services will construct a 58-bed facility on a piece of property on Junot Avenue. The new building will be between the Superior North EMS base and the Boys and Girls Club.

The project would provide intermediate housing to people who were homeless, and now looking for a permanent place to live. Each person in the facility would have their own room, but there would be communal areas for cooking.

In its 23-page decision, issued on Monday, the tribunal noted the project is of provincial interest, represents good planning, and conforms to the city's official plan.

The planner representing Red River Holdings, the appellant in this particular case, argued the facility could easily be moved to another location in the city. The concept of the transitional housing was appropriate, but the location was not, they argued.

The applicant, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, said the property was on a four-lane road (Junot Avenue), was on transit routes, near shopping areas, schools and employment, and also allowed for access to the outdoors.

The project's original design was for a 20-bed facility, but demand for the facility has increased, the agency said, prompting them to build the facility as a 58-bed unit.

The city's planning department said the site for the new facility is ideal as the property is underutilized, and the project is considered infill.

A number of neighbours had concerns about the proposed facility, with neighbourhood meetings attended by Coun. Albert Aiello and Brian McKinnon.

McKinnon represents the ward where the facility would be built, while Aiello is the Executive Director of the neighbouring Boys and Girls Club of Thunder Bay.

Aiello was found to be in a conflict of interest regarding the project, along with McKinnon, by violating Rule 15 of council's Code of Conduct by publicly stating they are in opposition to council's previous decision on the project.

Aiello was told not to vote on the project, due to his job with the Boys and Girls Club, who would be adjacent to the housing project.

There is no firm date on when the project will be completed.