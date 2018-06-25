City council to hear update on Thunder Bay's response to 7 Youth Inquest

The city's ongoing response to the recommendations of the Seven Youth Inquest will be before Thunder Bay city council on Monday.

The inquest, which concluded in 2016, examined the deaths of seven Indigenous youth who died in Thunder Bay between November 2000 and May 2011:

Jethro Anderson, 15

Curran Strang, 18

Robyn Harper, 19

Paul Panacheese, 21

Reggie Bushie, 15

Kyle Morrisseau, 17

Jordan Wabasse,15

At the conclusion of the inquest, the jury made 145 non-legally-binding recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths from occurring in the future; 31 of the recommendations were directed at the City of Thunder Bay.

The recommendations for the city were wide-ranging, including calls for Thunder Bay to do more to make Indigenous youth feel welcome in the city, and to take steps to improve their safety and address racism.

On Monday night, council will hear an update from Karen Lewis, the city's director of corporate strategic services, on the implementation of the recommendations.

Turf sports facility update

Also Monday, council will be asked to formally make a proposed new indoor turf sports facility in the city a priority.

Council will hear an update on the facility, which would include space for a number of different turf sports, including soccer, football and baseball, and be located at Chapples Park.

The agenda item includes a resolution calling on council to continue to work alongside city administration to lobby for funding to build the facility, and declare the facility a priority project.

However, the resolution also specifies that any future city financial support for the project be contingent on the availability of funding from other levels of government.

Council is also being asked to approve $40,000 to hire third-party support for city staff, to help put together a request for expression of interest for the project.