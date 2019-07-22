26-year-old Thunder Bay woman charged after Balmoral St. crash in July

Thunder Bay police say a 26-year-old woman faces a number of charges related to a single-vehicle collision on the city's north side in July 2019.

The crash happened on Balmoral Street at around 3 a.m., on July 20, police said. The female driver was reportedly the only person in the Jeep and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said she has since been released.

No one else was hurt.

In a written release, police said the woman was charged on Monday with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, as well as separate charges of driving while drunk, under the influence of drugs and a combination of the two.

Police said the driver was travelling south on Balmoral Street when she crossed the centre line as well as the oncoming lanes, then left the road and hit a hydro pole.

After striking the pole, the vehicle reportedly continued into the parking lot of a nearby supportive housing building where it hit a parked trailer. The driver was subsequently ejected from the vehicle.

The crash closed Balmoral Street for most of the rest of the day police said.

Police said on Monday that the vehicle was travelling between 140 and 170 km/h. They allege the driver's blood tested positive for alcohol, marijuana and cocaine, which were all above the legal limits at the time.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 19.