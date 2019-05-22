Thunder Bay police say missing person Julia Dixon found safe
Thunder Bay police say a woman who hadn't been in contact with her family since late April has been found safe.
In a written release issued late Tuesday afternoon, city police said Julia Dixon had been safely located.
No other details were provided.
The 35-year-old had last spoken to family on April 30.
Police thanked members of the public for their help in finding Dixon.