OPP ask for public's help as they investigate historical Pikangikum homicide

OPP officers will be speaking to community members in Pikangikum First Nation this week as they continue to investigate a historical homicide there.

Judy Ann Quill was murdered in Pikangikum, located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, about 10 years ago. She was 33 years old.

Police said Quill left a family member's home in the early-morning hours of March 22, 2009.

She was later discovered seriously injured in a wooded area, the victim of what police said was a vicious assault.

Quill was taken to the local medical centre, where she later died of her injuries. A postmortem examination conducted on March 23 indicated Quill was the victim of a homicide.

Gathering evidence

"No unsolved homicide investigation conducted by the OPP is ever closed," Detective Inspector Randy Heida of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch said in a media release.

Heida is overseeing the investigation, which is being handled by the OPP's North West Region Crime Unite.

"I believe there is a strong desire in Pikangikum, indeed in all of Ontario, to solve this murder," he said. "Ms. Quill was brutally beaten and killed. I believe someone in Pikangikum knows what happened to her. We want to talk to them, gather that evidence, and bring this case to a successful conclusion for Ms. Quill, for her family and for her community."

Investigators hope their speaking with Pikangikum residents this week will generate public interest in the case, and turn up some new information.

Anyone with information about the murder of Quill is asked to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).