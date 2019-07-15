A 'holistic' program: New Salvation Army centre to offer transitional housing

Thunder Bay's Salvation Army is calling on the community to support its planned Journey to Life Centre.

The centre would replace the Salvation Army's existing, and aging, building on North Cumberland Street.

It would offer all the services currently provided — including a shelter, and supports for men with mental health issues, or who are transitioning from correctional facilities — but that's not all.

For example, Gail Kromm, the Salvation Army's community engagement manager, said the new centre's top floor would include 20 apartments, which would be a part of the Journey to Life Program.

"This is a transitional housing program that we will be adopting," Kromm said. "It's a real holistic program, so that we're looking at the whole person. What are their strengths, what are their passions, what skillsets do they bring already?"

"What are the things that have been causing them problems, so what are the barriers that have been keeping them from being successful?"

The agency would help each person going through the Journey to Life Program create a plan, and help them get through that, Kromm said.

"They will make a commitment to keep working through the program, in order to maintain their housing in those apartments," she said. "We're really hopeful that by taking this whole, well-rounded approach, that we will be able to address all fo the issues that are causing problems, and really give them that start."

Cathy Oleschuk, who runs the Salvation Army's programming, said teaching life skills is a big part of the program, as well, since some of the agency's clients may be able to secure a job or find housing, they don't necessarily have the skills to keep them.

"They learn the basics of goal-setting, and self-esteem, and self-worth, and anger management," she said. "Learning how to do their own laundry, learning how to cook their meals, learning how to budget their money."

Funding still needed

"And then learning how to maintain their apartment, and then, with the job, the same thing: learning how to get to work on time, learning how to keep that job."

There is still much work to do before the centre opens, however. While most of the cost — the centre will cost about $15.5 million in total — has been raised, about $870,000 is still needed, Kromm said.

"We just want people to think about how they can impact their community, and to really look at whether they would like to be a part of this campaign that's going to help make lives better," she said. "This is a one-time ask, we're not going to be having another building like this."

Donations to the project can be made through the Salvation Army website.

The goal is to have the project completed by October 2020.