Thunder Bay's Salvation Army is officially moving in to its new home.

The organization's staff moved into the new Journey to Life Centre on North Cumberland Street on Friday.

Monday, clients will be making the shift to the new location, said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Journey to Life Centre.

"The majority of the building is complete," Ferguson said. "There are still a few items that we're currently waiting for, because ... with [the COVID-19 pandemic], some of the manufacturing, they weren't able to get the items to us on time."

That includes trim, and Ferguson said some painting is left to be done, as well.

Ferguson said the Journey to Life Centre currently has 16 long-term clients and 20 shelter clients.

Five people have been approved to take part in the Journey to Life Program, which is a transitional housing program that will be located on the centre's top floor.

"That, again, will be phased," Ferguson said. "We have 20 spots that will be available for Journey to Life, so we have individuals that we will be assessing."

Construction on the 30,000-square-foot, $15.5-million Journey to Life Centre began about two years ago.

"It's really exciting," Ferguson said. "The building that we're currently in, the Salvation Army's been in this building since 1971, and the building itself was probably constructed in the mid-to-late '50s."

"It's at the point where it's beyond repair."

The new building building includes 46 shelter beds, addictions treatment, life and job skills training, and education.

"I'd just like to thank the community for their support in the capital campaign," Ferguson said. "It's a very-exciting time for clients, and for the staff."