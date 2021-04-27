Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Hide scraping

The pandemic has many people rethinking the value of their connection to community and their own history.

For Jolene Banning of Fort William First Nation, those connections go back generations and include the natural world.

This spring Jolene is bringing us a series of audio stories about First Nations people, from across northwestern Ontario, who are reclaiming their cultural knowledge.

In this story, she introduces us to Kanina Terry, who is relearning the traditional way of preparing leather.

It's a process that involves removing fur, scraping away the membrane and softening the hide.

And as Jolene discovered, there are some hidden benefits in the practice.