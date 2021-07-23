Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Indigenous Food Circle
Growing food, harvesting from the wild and asserting First Nations food sovereignty — that's what the Indigenous Food Circle is all about.
Columnist Jolene Banning learns about a growing grassroots initiative
The Indigenous Food Circle is a grassroots organization in northwestern Ontario that's working with First Nations on some important initiatives around food.
In this audio story, columnist Jolene Banning meets two young women involved in the organization, and finds out what drives their passion for growing and harvesting food, and why they believe Indigenous food sovereignty is so critical.
Tap on the play button to listen.