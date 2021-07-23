Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Audio

Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Indigenous Food Circle

Growing food, harvesting from the wild and asserting First Nations food sovereignty — that's what the Indigenous Food Circle is all about.

Columnist Jolene Banning learns about a growing grassroots initiative

CBC News ·
Jessica Mclaughlin of the Indigenous Food Circle stands in her own garden in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jolene Banning)

The Indigenous Food Circle is a grassroots organization in northwestern Ontario that's working with First Nations on some important initiatives around food. 

In this audio story, columnist Jolene Banning meets two young women involved in the organization, and finds out what drives their passion for growing and harvesting food, and why they believe Indigenous food sovereignty is so critical.

7:31Jolene Banning: Indigenous Food Circle
Anishinaabe columnist Jolene Banning is back with another series of Stories From Anemki Wajiw. Hear about a grassroots organization in northern Ontario, that's working with First Nations on some important initiatives around food. 7:31

 

