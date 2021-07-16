Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Fish skin leather
What happens when you combine a pandemic, a thirst for traditional knowledge, and social media? Columnist Jolene Banning finds out.
Columnist Jolene Banning and others are learning a new skill over social media
This summer, columnist Jolene Banning of Fort William First Nation is bringing us a series of audio stories about people reclaiming culture, community and connection to land in northwestern Ontario.
In this story, she explains how social media is being used to revive the skill of making leather from fish skins, and what's inspired people to want to share and learn.
Tap on the play button to listen.