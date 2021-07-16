Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Audio

Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Fish skin leather

What happens when you combine a pandemic, a thirst for traditional knowledge, and social media? Columnist Jolene Banning finds out.

Columnist Jolene Banning and others are learning a new skill over social media

Making the leather involves a week-long process of removing the scales, then tanning, oiling and stretching the skin. (Jolene Banning)

This summer, columnist Jolene Banning of Fort William First Nation is bringing us a series of audio stories about people reclaiming culture, community and connection to land in northwestern Ontario. 

In this story, she explains how social media is being used to revive the skill of making leather from fish skins, and what's inspired people to want to share and learn. 

6:08Jolene Banning: Fish Skin Leather
Anishinaabe columnist Jolene Banning is back with another series of Stories From Anemki Wajiw. Hear how social media is being used to revitalize the traditional skill of making leather from fish skin. 6:08
