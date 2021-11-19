Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Puppy love
Columnist Jolene Banning brings us a story of heartache, healing and puppies
When columnist Jolene Banning thinks of her friend Adrienne, she thinks of a natural caregiver, and someone who's faced more than her fair share of adversity.
She also thinks of Adrienne's strength, and the remarkable way she's overcome grief and loss, with a little help from an unexpected addition to her family.
Tap on the play button to hear the story.