Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Puppy love

Columnist Jolene Banning brings us a story of heartache, healing and finding help in an unexpected form. 

A puppy that needed a lot of care turned out to be a blessing in disguise for one woman dealing with grief and loss. (Jolene Banning)

When columnist Jolene Banning thinks of her friend Adrienne, she thinks of a natural caregiver, and someone who's faced more than her fair share of adversity.

She also thinks of Adrienne's strength, and the remarkable way she's overcome grief and loss, with a little help from an unexpected addition to her family. 

Tap on the play button to hear the story.

6:46Jolene Banning: Puppy
Columnist Jolene Banning brings us a story of heartache, healing, and finding help in an unexpected form. 6:46
