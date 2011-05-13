Skip to Main Content
Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Goose hunt

In this final instalment of her spring audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, Jolene Banning joins some hunters taking part in a seasonal tradition.

The spring goose hunt is a big event for many hunters from Ontario's far north

In a field just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont. three hunters wait for the geese to land. (Jolene Banning)

Every spring, Canada geese make their way from warm southern climates to more northern regions in preparation to nest.

The Cree and Anishinaabe in northern Ontario are often out on the land waiting for them to arrive.

6:10Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Goose hunt
Every year, First Nations hunters in northern Ontario look forward to the annual spring goose hunt. This week, columnist Jolene Banning joins some hunters on the land, and finds respite from pandemic stress. 6:10
