Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Goose hunt
In this final instalment of her spring audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, Jolene Banning joins some hunters taking part in a seasonal tradition.
The spring goose hunt is a big event for many hunters from Ontario's far north
Every spring, Canada geese make their way from warm southern climates to more northern regions in preparation to nest.
The Cree and Anishinaabe in northern Ontario are often out on the land waiting for them to arrive.
In this final instalment of her spring audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, Jolene Banning joins some hunters taking part in a seasonal tradition.
Tap on the play button to listen.