Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Ice Fishing

The pandemic has many people rethinking the value of their connection to community and their own history.

For Jolene Banning of Fort William First Nation, in northern Ontario, those connections go back generations. And they include not just people but land, water and animals.

This spring, Jolene is bringing us a series of radio features, titled Stories from Anemki Wajiw.

She's featuring people from her community and region, and learning about their ties to land, culture and community.

In this episode, taped just before the spring weather arrived, Jolene hops in a truck, and heads out on a frozen lake.

