For Janelle Wawia, heading out to the trapline is always healing.

Wawia grew up on her family's trapline in northwestern Ontario. Now, she uses furs and hides to make beautiful pieces of clothing.

In this final instalment of our audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, Jolene Banning meets with Wawia to learn more about the art of trapping, and to hear about her vision for using her skills to help others.

Superior Morning 6:32 Stories from Anemki Wajiw: The art of trapping Jolene Banning meets with an artist and trapper, and hears about her vision for using her knowledge to help others. 6:32