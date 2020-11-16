Skip to Main Content
Stories from Anemki Wajiw: The art of trapping
In this final instalment of our audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, Jolene Banning meets with artist and trapper Janelle Wawia.

A fox fur headband crafted by artist Janelle Wawia. (Janelle Wawia)

For Janelle Wawia, heading out to the trapline is always healing. 

Wawia grew up on her family's trapline in northwestern Ontario. Now, she uses furs and hides to make beautiful pieces of clothing. 

In this final instalment of our audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, Jolene Banning meets with Wawia to learn more about the art of trapping, and to hear about her vision for using her skills to help others. 

Jolene Banning meets with an artist and trapper, and hears about her vision for using her knowledge to help others. 6:32
Tyarra Goodman models a beaver fur purse crafted by Janelle Wawia. (Janelle Wawia)
