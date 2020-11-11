Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Family history
Elysia Lone Elk grew up knowing little about her family history. That all changed when she was given a powerful gift.
Jolene Banning brings us the story of a young mother who finds power in her family history
As part of CBC Thunder Bay's audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, Jolene Banning met with Elysia to find out how learning her family's stories helped her to reconnect with her community.