Skip to Main Content
Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Family history
Thunder Bay·New

Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Family history

Elysia Lone Elk grew up knowing little about her family history. That all changed when she was given a powerful gift. 

Jolene Banning brings us the story of a young mother who finds power in her family history

CBC News ·
After learning about her family history, Elysia Lone Elk is determined to pass those stories on to her son Jackson, pictured here on Anemki Wajiw (or Mount McKay). (Elysia Lone Elk)

Elysia Lone Elk grew up knowing little about her family history. That all changed when she was given a powerful gift. 

As part of CBC Thunder Bay's audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, Jolene Banning met with Elysia to find out how learning her family's stories helped her to reconnect with her community. 

Superior Morning6:23Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Family history
Jolene Banning introduces us to a young woman who was given the gift of her family history, and through the stories of her ancestors found the power to reconnect with her community. 6:23
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now